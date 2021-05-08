Top Dubai businessman questions UK's decision to keep the UAE on travel 'red list'

A leading Dubai-based businessman has questioned the UK's move to keep the UAE on its travel "red list" and called for more clarity about the reasons for the decision.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founder of the Al Habtoor Group, which owns and runs hotels in the UAE and overseas, said he doesn't know what else the UAE could have done to warrant a place on the UK's green or amber list, making travel much easier after May 17.

In a video posted on Twitter, Al Habtoor, who earlier said he expects double-digit growth across the board in his business group this year despite the ongoing pandemic, said: "I was shocked and surprised that the United Arab Emirates was listed on the red list. I cannot understand, there is no explanation to this.

"Not because we are allies with them or friends... but we are number one of the vaccinations, we are number one to follow the rules and regulations for everything from the ministry of health... We cannot do any more," he added.

His comments follow the UK government's announcement on Friday which added just 12 countries to its list for quarantine-free travel from May 17, including Israel, Portugal, Iceland, Australia and Singapore.

The announcement means arrivals from the UAE – along with all countries on the red list – are required to travel straight to a government-mandated hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750 per adult.

Grant Shapps, the UK Transport Secretary, said the limited list represented a “cautious” resumption of international travel.

Popular European destinations such as Greece, France, Spain and Italy are on an amber list requiring any travellers to quarantine for ten days on their return and take two PCR tests.

Other countries on the green list include: Gibraltar, Brunei, Faroe Islands, Falkland Islands, South Georgia, South Sandwich Islands, St Helena, Ascension Island, Tristan de Cunha and New Zealand.

Al Habtoor (pictured above) said he is shocked by the announcement, adding: "Every 24 hours, the vaccinations are continuing in every corner of the UAE. I mean, we are ahead of everywhere in the world. We are ahead of Europe, we are ahead of the United Kingdom.

"I am shocked, I want to know, and I have the right to know, the criteria and the basis of this decision."

Separately, Al Habtoor said: “All our hotels in the UAE are performing extremely well. We have witnessed a very healthy first quarter and are expecting a great second half of the year. Our base business for the remainder of 2021 is very solid with high occupancy rates already achieved.”

He added that economic growth in the UAE this year has "exceeded expectations" as the country continues to show resilience amid the ongoing global coronavirus crisis.

“Consumers are spending again and confidence has returned in the UAE,” said the boss of Al Habtoor Group, one of the largest privately-owned business conglomerates in the region.

“This good performance in Q1 is only the beginning. I am expecting double-digit growth across the board in our group. With more than 10.66 million people vaccinated in the country, we are well on the way to returning to normal life. Proving one more time that the UAE is the safest place on earth for businesses and investors.”

Mansoor Abulhoul, the ambassador of the UAE to the UK, also said the announcement was disappointing.

“The UAE is currently one of the safest countries in the world in relation to Covid-19," he said in a statement. "We have the second-fastest vaccination rate, one of the world’s most intensive testing systems, and are combatting the spread of concerning variants by restricting entry from high-risk countries.

"We are disappointed by this outcome and hope the UAE’s status will be reconsidered at the next opportunity. Summer is a key season for Emiratis and the hundreds of thousands of Britons living in the UAE to visit the UK.

"I hope that trade and tourism will soon resume, as well as the opportunity for families and friends across our two nations to reunite."

According to Tobias Rueckerl, president and CEO, Advanced Aviation Consulting Limited, the UAE’s status as an “international travel hub” has raised concerns for the UK government.

“Even as the UAE's domestic Covid cases fall, the UK stills deems the Emirate’s global transit passengers as a major source for infections,” said Rueckerl. “The UAE is being penalised for its strategy and business model of becoming the major hub between Asia and Europe.”

The expert said the UK’s latest ruling would “substantially” dampen travel between Britain and UAE.

Scotland on April 9 lifted its ban on direct flights from the UAE but flights to England, Wales and Northern Ireland will continue to be prohibited.



Explained: The UK travel ‘traffic light’ list

Green: Arrivals need to take a pre-departure test as well as a PCR test on or before day two of their arrival back into the UK – but will not need to quarantine on return (unless they receive a positive result) or take any additional tests

Amber: Arrivals will need to quarantine for a period of 10 days and take a pre-departure test, as well as a PCR test on day two and day eight. There will be the option to take an additional test on day five to end self-isolation early

Red: Arrivals will be subject to restrictions currently in place for red list countries, which include a 10-day stay in a managed quarantine hotel at a cost of £1,750 per adult, pre-departure testing and mandatory PCR testing on day two and eight.