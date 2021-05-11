Etihad Airways launches 'Covid friendly' home check-in service

Etihad Airways on Tuesday announced a partnership with DUBZ, powered by Dubai-based Dnata, to make it easier for passengers to check in their bags, pick their seat and collect their boarding pass and luggage tags from their home in Abu Dhabi.

Under the service, which must be booked seven hours prior to flights, check in agents will arrive at the location booked at the chosen time, between 8am and 8pm.

The agent will check travel documents, complete the check in process and collect your bags. Seat selection can also be made at the same time and extra baggage allowance can be purchased if required.

Guests who want to board their flight early and receive their luggage first can add Priority Boarding and Priority Bag Tags for an additional fee, a statement said.

Once at Abu Dhabi International Airport, all non-transit passengers that used the home check-in service can skip the queues bag-free, making the airport journey seamless. Luggage will need to be collected at the destination baggage belt.

John Wright, vice president Global Airport, Network & Cargo Operations, Etihad Airways, said: "Etihad is continuously looking to enhance the travel experience and with this latest initiative, the airline is giving guests more convenient travel options.

"Especially during the Covid pandemic, the home check-in service also limits human interaction at the airport as guests are able to head straight to immigration and avoid long lines at the airport."

Omar Abou Faraj, CEO, DUBZ, added: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Etihad to offer travellers our popular home check-in services in Abu Dhabi. Our innovative service will provide complete peace of mind and more mobility to Etihad customers, helping them enjoy a smooth and safe travel experience during and after the pandemic."

Home PCR tests are also available when booking any home check-in packages. A certified nurse from LifeDx will conduct the test and results will be received by email and SMS between 24 to 48 hours.