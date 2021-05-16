Rotana to deepen presence in Saudi, Bahrain, Qatar with new hotels

Rotana, the hotel management group, says 10 new openings are slated for the next three years across the Middle East and the hospitality group is set to add over 3,000 new keys.

New properties will open in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and in Turkey on the European side of Istanbul.

While a key focus is placed on international markets, Rotana continues to strengthen its footprint in the UAE to meet the predicted growing demand for hotel rooms in the upscale segment in 2021 and beyond, a company statement said.

UAE hotel group boss sees tourism positives in new Qatar agreement Rotana Hotels CEO says restoration of intra-Gulf links should feed through to lower air fares and shorter flight times

“Rotana already has a significant presence in Dubai, and strengthening our portfolio with additional properties will allow us to further contribute to and capitalize on the UAE’s ever-expanding tourism and hospitality sector. Our upcoming properties will go a long way towards meeting the pent-up demand anticipated during and beyond Expo 2020 this year, and will help ramp up overall room capacity which is crucial in achieving the city’s ambitious tourism vision,” said Guy Hutchinson, Rotana president and CEO speaking at the Arabian Travel Market 2021 on Tuesday.

The region’s hospitality sector is marching ahead and showcasing solid growth trajectory, supported by the ambitious economic diversification roadmaps outlined by governments, including the UAE’s Vision 2021 and the Saudi Vision 2030. Rotana’s expansion plan is in line with the government’s vision to strengthen the UAE as a global tourism hub and position the emirates as the number one tourism destination worldwide.

In Saudi, five properties are under development, and the hospitality group is adding two new properties in Al Baha and Jubail under the Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana brand to its pipeline in KSA. Rotana will be opening the five-star Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts in Jubail in Q1 2022 and the four-star mountain resort project in 2024.

In Bahrain’s capital Manama, Residences by Rotana, a long-stay brand, is set to open in 2022.

“Rotana currently operates 68 hotels in 24 cities across 14 countries, including an impressive 10,012 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE. The group’s pipeline consists of 40 upcoming projects including 10 that will deliver in the next three years more than 3,000 keys to the market. This is a testament to the competencies of the homegrown brand and its expansion strategy to operate hotels in key locations in high growth markets,” said Makram El Zyr, Rotana’s corporate vice president for development.