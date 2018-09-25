Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed honoured at CEO Middle East awards

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Business award and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management given Visionary CEO of the Year

His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, the founding chairman of KBW Investments, was honoured with the Technology Investor of the year award at the CEO Middle East awards in Dubai.

Alwaleed, who is also the founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has a diversified portfolio across five continents and a multitude of sectors, most notably in ground-breaking technologies and their application.

A few of the more notable investments Alwaleed’s portfolio include Prolacta Bioscience, Jelltor and Beyond Meat – all companies that develop new technologies with the potential to radically disrupt the future in a positive and meaningful way.

The CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths received the Outstanding Contribution to Business award in recognition of his role in building the largest and most advanced airport in the world.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management, received the Visionary CEO of the Year award for growing Yas Island into one of the world’s biggest theme park destinations which will play a pivotal role in Abu Dhabi’s growth.

CEO Middle East Award Winners:

Banking CEO of the year

Dr Bernd Van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank Of Dubai

Young CEO of the year

Hamid Kerayechian, CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holding

Legal Services CEO of the year

Amna Al Owais, CEO of DIFC Courts

FMCG CEO of the year

Al Rawabi Dairy CEO, Dr. Ahmed El Tigani

Hospitality CEO of the year

Five Hospitality CEO, Aloki Batra

Fastest Growing Company CEO

Manuel Market CEO, Khaled Ahmed Al Darwish

Leisure and Tourism CEO of the year

Ras al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority CEO, Haitham Mattar

Female CEO of the year

Novo Cinemas CEO, Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen

International Achievement by CEO

Pantheon Group CEO, Kalpesh Kinariwala

Renewable Energy CEO of the year

Daniel Calderon, CEO of Alcazar Energy

Automotive CEO of the year

Al Masaood Automobiles CEO, Irfan Tansel

Chairman of the year

Nasser Butti Omair Bin Yousef, chairman of Union Properties

Aviation CEO of the year

CEO of Flydubai, Ghaith al Ghaith

Visionary CEO of the year

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management

Outstanding contribution to business

CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths

Technology Investor of the year

His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed, the Founding Chairman of KBW Investments and also the Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures.