Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed honoured at CEO Middle East awards

His Royal Highness Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, the founding chairman of KBW Investments, was honoured with the Technology Investor of the year award at the CEO Middle East awards in Dubai.
Alwaleed, who is also the founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, has a diversified portfolio across five continents and a multitude of sectors, most notably in ground-breaking technologies and their application.
A few of the more notable investments Alwaleed’s portfolio include Prolacta Bioscience, Jelltor and Beyond Meat – all companies that develop new technologies with the potential to radically disrupt the future in a positive and meaningful way.
The CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths received the Outstanding Contribution to Business award in recognition of his role in building the largest and most advanced airport in the world.
Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management, received the Visionary CEO of the Year award for growing Yas Island into one of the world’s biggest theme park destinations which will play a pivotal role in Abu Dhabi’s growth.
Banking CEO of the year
Dr Bernd Van Linder, CEO of Commercial Bank Of Dubai
Young CEO of the year
Hamid Kerayechian, CEO & Founding Partner of Ayana Holding
Legal Services CEO of the year
Amna Al Owais, CEO of DIFC Courts
FMCG CEO of the year
Al Rawabi Dairy CEO, Dr. Ahmed El Tigani
Hospitality CEO of the year
Five Hospitality CEO, Aloki Batra
Fastest Growing Company CEO
Manuel Market CEO, Khaled Ahmed Al Darwish
Leisure and Tourism CEO of the year
Ras al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority CEO, Haitham Mattar
Female CEO of the year
Novo Cinemas CEO, Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen
International Achievement by CEO
Pantheon Group CEO, Kalpesh Kinariwala
Renewable Energy CEO of the year
Daniel Calderon, CEO of Alcazar Energy
Automotive CEO of the year
Al Masaood Automobiles CEO, Irfan Tansel
Chairman of the year
Nasser Butti Omair Bin Yousef, chairman of Union Properties
Aviation CEO of the year
CEO of Flydubai, Ghaith al Ghaith
Visionary CEO of the year
Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management
Outstanding contribution to business
CEO of Dubai Airports, Paul Griffiths
Technology Investor of the year
His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed, the Founding Chairman of KBW Investments and also the Founder and CEO of KBW Ventures.For all the latest UAE news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.