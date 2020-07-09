Video: Estonia's Daniel Schaer on Expo 2020 Dubai

In this episode, Construction Week speaks to Daniel, the Commissioner-General of the Estonia Pavilion at Expo 2020 about what visitors can expect to see and experience at the Estonia pavilion, a "digital way of life", and how Estonia is coping with the Covid-19 outbreak.

Schaer tells Construction Week: "When you walk into the pavilion, you will immediately get an idea of what it means to be digital in Estonia. We will showcase a number of our digital solutions in terms of ID cards, telephone identification, solutions in banking, taxation, and even how to get your driver's license without going to the office."

The Estonia Pavilion will have a full wall made out of clay, to showcase sustainable solutions that are feasible even in the desert climate.

He adds: "We will have an entire wall of hydroponic, self-growing vegetables and flowers. We will also have a street-food kitchen."

Talking about the progress on the construction of the Estonia Pavilion, Schaer says: “We are renting the Pavilion. We were a little late in the decision-making process and decided to take a pre-built pavilion from the Expo organisers. So, the building has been completed, and we're working very diligently on the exhibition side, at the moment."

