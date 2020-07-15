We noticed you're blocking ads.

Wed 15 Jul 2020 10:07 AM

Video: Social distancing inside Dubai's salons & barbershops

Life has changed for everyone in 2020, and after months in lockdown many businesses are welcoming customers through their doors again.

If you're ready to venture back outside again, and perhaps you're in need of a bit of grooming, this is what social distancing and hygiene measures are being put in place inside Dubai's salons & barbershops.

We've got a look behind the scenes in two of Dubai's top places to go for a bit of personal grooming - Persona Labs beauty salon, and Chaps & Co barbershops.

(Source: Time Out GCC YouTube channel)

