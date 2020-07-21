Video: Why the World Defense Show was so important for Saudi Arabia

With global defense spending hitting $1.9 trillion in 2019, marking a 3.6% increase over the previous year's figures, the World Defense Show is set to bring together the biggest defense players in the industry to discuss the challenges facing defense industry decision makers.

With technology accelerating at pace, the World Defense Show is being held at a time when the industry is evolving, and defense considerations are becoming increasingly complex. It marks an important move for the defense community to convene and come together in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s key leadership.

The World Defense Show is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, a country that spends $70bn per year on defense, making it the 3rd biggest spender on defense globally and the single largest importer of arms in the world.

