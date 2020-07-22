We noticed you're blocking ads.

Wed 22 Jul 2020

Video: How Spotify dominates Apple, Google and Amazon in music

Streaming has become this decade's preferred way of listening to music. It's an $11 billion dollar industry, making up 47% of global music industry revenues, and Spotify has become the clear winner globally in terms of paid subscribers.

Taking on behemoths like Apple, Amazon and Google, Spotify has dominated the global streaming music industry with about 130 million premium subscribers world-wide. Recently, Spotify secured distribution deals with Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian West to produce podcasts for the platform. Watch CNBC’s deep-dive into how Spotify started, how it became the audio leader, and where what’s to come next.

(Source: CNBC YouTube channel)

