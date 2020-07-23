Video: Royal Pineda on recreating the essence of a Filipino house at Expo 2020 Dubai

Construction Week speaks to Arch. Royal Pineda, theme director of the Philippines Pavilion Bangkota at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking to Construction Week, Arch. Pineda says: "Seeing the initial concept shape up into a structure serves as the fuel that drives me as an architect. The pavilion has marked 50% construction completion, which is a major milestone for us. Work is progressing smoothly."

Noting that the structure is based around the concept of "practical luxury", Arch. Pineda highlights the country pavilion's efforts to recreate the essence of a Fillpino house, a nipa hut or bahay kubo, which is known for being built with "common sense" and sustainability at its core.

Stating that the postponement of the World Expo has proved to be an opportunity for country pavilions to "work it out and present their country in an improved manner by 2021," Pineda adds that the Philippines Pavilion as well has been "blessed with time".

(Source: Construction Week YouTube channel)