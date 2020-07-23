Video: What's the future for food delivery aggregators in the UAE?

The UAE's food and beverage markets has been very vibrant with the number of restaurants per million residents in Dubai alone, ranking second, only to Paris, according to KPMG.

However, 53% of the Middle East restaurants had to halt in the last few months as in-store sales dropped by 80% in April. The online food delivery market globally is worth $123 billion, according to Statista with 1.1 billion users.

Last year, the market in MENA was worth more than million users. Despite the recent lock down, consumers will not cease ordering food online, but the sector is currently ripe for another disruption. Joining me today on Restart, we have Nader Amiri who is the CEO of El Grocer, one of the earliest grocery e-commerce apps launched in the MENA region.

We have Benjamin Mouflard from Chat Food, a commission free ordering platforms, restaurants, and Ian Ohan, the founder of Freedom Pizza and Big Dwarf FZE an eCommerce food technology company and Sheikha AlMheiri, who is the brains behind MAD investments, which has society caffe and lounge, and Toplum under its portfolio.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)