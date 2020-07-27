Video: How long does it take to get to Mars?

Why are there so many attempts to get to Mars at the moment?

The United Arab Emirates’ Hope satellite was despatched last week and now China has launched its first rover mission to the red planet.

Nasa's Perseverance Rover is scheduled to take off on 30th July.

Well, summer 2020 is a popular time for missions to the red planet because of the way the planets align - but how long does it take to get there?

Landing on Mars is known as the "seven minutes of terror", and there are lots of reasons why.

Here BBC explains how long it takes to get there and why it's so difficult.

(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)