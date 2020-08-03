Video: When your face becomes your passport

When you see Google Photos sorting and tagging pictures automatically, or Apple unlocking your iPhone using face lock, or when you read the news of CCTV cameras helping Dubai Police arrest over 300 suspects in year- you must have wondered how your daily devices got so smart.

As social distancing and contactless interactions become the norm of the new times, the same tech advancement – that is as basic as identifying and verifying a person’s identity using their face –keeps gaining prominence.

You guesses it! Facial Recognition. It is a widely used biometric that identify and authenticate a person using a set of recognizable and verifiable data unique and specific to that person.

The global facial recognition market size was valued at $3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The technology is improving, evolving, and expanding at an explosive rate that soon we won’t even notice we are using.

To understand the technology’s scope and potential, we spoke with the CEO of Farnek, a UAE based facilities management company that has implemented its face recognition services at The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Airport.

