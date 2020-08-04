We noticed you're blocking ads.

Tue 4 Aug 2020 11:08 AM

Video: UAE is the first in the world to use dogs to detect Covid-19

The UAE is taking pioneering steps through rapid checks, precautionary measures, and the use of police dogs and modern technologies.

The new achievement comes after the successful practical use of police dogs all over the UAE airports as an additional defence line in detecting presumed Covid-19 cases.

In this way, the UAE is considered the first country in the world to put this method into action which is still under study and training stage in other countries.

(Source: Emirates News Agency YouTube channel)

