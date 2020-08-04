We noticed you're blocking ads.

Tue 4 Aug 2020

Video: Poland's Adrian Malinowski discusses Expo 2020 Dubai

In this week's episode of Construction Week's Expo Reactions series, we speak with the commissioner-general of the Poland Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Adrian Malinowski.

Malinowski discusses the one-year postponement of the World Fair as well as telling CW that the "intensive process" of building works will start on the pavilion during August and September 2020.

The Polish Pavilion's slogan is: "Poland. Creativity inspired by nature” and is designed by the WXCA architectural studio.

The theme aims to showcase a “strong cooperation centre” that, through the development of science, offers the world sustainable, environmentally friendly technologies, inspired by nature.

(Source: Construction Week YouTube channel)

