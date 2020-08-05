Video: First aircraft to fly on another planet

This small helicopter is set to be the first aircraft to fly on another planet.

Ingenuity is a 1.8kg (4lb) helicopter that will ride to Mars attached to the belly of Nasa's Perseverance Rover and is due to arrive in February 2021.

Nasa wants to be first to demonstrate powered flight in Mars' thin atmosphere, but that's not so straight-forward on the Red Planet.

BBC explains what this tiny robotic vehicle could mean for the future of space exploration.

(Source: BBC News YouTube channel)