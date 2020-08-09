Video: Take a breath of fresh air on board

Emirates said its aircraft cabins are cleaner, fresher and free from 99.97% of germs and viruses, thanks to advanced HEPA air filters.

Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the travel journey to ensure the safety of our customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.

(Source: Emirates YouTube channel)