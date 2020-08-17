We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 17 Aug 2020

Video: Should the Covid-19 vaccine be patent-free?

The race is on for what some argue will be the most coveted resource of our time: a Covid-19 vaccine.

It’s not just about the health of people, but getting economies going again. And geopolitics is shaping the decisions around who will get the vaccine first.

Canada is among many rich nations that have taken a gamble on pharmaceutical companies and have pre-ordered millions of vaccines -- in the hopes that one will be successful.

But some in the international community worry it leaves developing countries in the dark and have advocated for any successful vaccine to be patent-free. But how would that work and would it be realistic?

(Source: Global News YouTube channel)

