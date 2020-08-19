Video: Middle East's first solar energy landfill project

Bee'ah announced it will convert 47 hectares of Al Saja'a landfill area into a state-of-the-art solar energy facility in Sharjah once the landfill is capped. This is the first of its kind in the region solar energy landfill project set to generate more than 42 megawatts of energy per year.

Bee’ah has taken an integrated approach to waste management through a zero-waste strategy. After waste is collected and transferred to Bee’ah’s Waste Management Complex, advanced recycling facilities recover valuable resources and recyclables.

Bee’ah has helped Sharjah achieve a 76 percent waste diversion from landfill rate, and is fast approaching the 100 percent diversion of waste with the launch of the Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility in 2021 by the Bee’ah-Masdar joint venture, Emirates Waste to Energy Company. The Sharjah Waste to Energy Facility has an annual capacity of processing 300,000 tonnes of nonrecyclable waste to generate 30 megawatts of electricity. On reaching the zero-waste target, Bee’ah will then be able to repurpose the Al Saja’a landfill into a solar energy farm.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)