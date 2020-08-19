Video: What it's like to walk in space and dive 7 miles below sea level

Dr. Kathy Sullivan has experienced incredible highs and exhilarating lows as an explorer.

As a NASA astronaut, Sullivan was the first American woman to complete a spacewalk in 1984. As a geologist and oceanographer, she became the first woman to dive to the lowest point on Earth-the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, a depth of almost seven miles-earlier this year.

These experiences have shaped her perspective on the world and our role in it as human beings. And, boy, does she have stories.

(Source: Great Big Story YouTube channel)