We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Videos
Wed 19 Aug 2020 11:06 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Video: What it's like to walk in space and dive 7 miles below sea level

Dr. Kathy Sullivan has experienced incredible highs and exhilarating lows as an explorer.

As a NASA astronaut, Sullivan was the first American woman to complete a spacewalk in 1984. As a geologist and oceanographer, she became the first woman to dive to the lowest point on Earth-the Challenger Deep in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench, a depth of almost seven miles-earlier this year.

These experiences have shaped her perspective on the world and our role in it as human beings. And, boy, does she have stories.

(Source: Great Big Story YouTube channel)

Watch Next

Video: The supersonic jetliner built to run on sustainable fuels

Video: Why Emirates can't give up on the Airbus A380

Video: Should the Covid-19 vaccine be patent-free?