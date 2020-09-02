We noticed you're blocking ads.

Wed 2 Sep 2020

Video: How aircraft engines are tested before production

Most of us don't give aircraft engines much thought. Sometimes, when you're in the sky, you see the engines hanging under the wing and maybe ponder the sheer improbability of physics and everything holding together at 37,000 feet.

Then you go back to your wine and iPad, comfortable that despite everything, it will all work. We take aircraft engines for granted, assuming they will work flawlessly. The manufacturer’s records and reputations assure us. But there is a lot of work put into getting us so comfortable and reassured.

(Source: Simple Flying YouTube channel)

