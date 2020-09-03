We noticed you're blocking ads.

Video: Adnoc CEO discusses Abu Dhabi property deal with Apollo

Sultan Al Jaber, chief executive officer of United Arab Emirates' state-owned energy producer Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, or Adnoc, discusses its deal with Apollo Global Management.

The private equity giant is investing $2.7 billion in Abu Dhabi’s property market along with a group of pension and insurance funds, in one of the largest real estate deals in the Middle East. The Apollo-led consortium will buy 49% of a property-leasing unit established by Adnoc.

(Source: Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube channel)

