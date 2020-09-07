Video: Eye on Dubai's logistics ecosystem

Dubai's transportation and logistics industry has transformed in large part due to low operational costs and favourable government policies, attracting investors globally.

Between its port automation activities, rail-related developments, special economic zones, and connected infrastructure, the UAE is among the world's most logistics-forward and logistics-friendly nations. In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Dubai's logistics landscape looked to digitisation and innovation to weather the storm.

Leaders of Tomorrow caught up with Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, Managing Director at Dubai Industrial City; Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director, Commodities & Financial Services at Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chief Commercial Officer at DP World UAE Region in its special series 'Eye On Dubai', to discuss how Dubai is leveraging its logistics infrastructure to raise the bar for trade efficiency locally and globally. Catch the special feature showcasing the resilience and resurgence of Dubai's logistics landscape.

(Source: ET NOW YouTube channel)