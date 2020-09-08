Video: Lebanese artists use graffiti to restore hope in Beirut

A month on from the deadly blast that killed over 200 and destroyed tens of thousands of homes, graffiti artists are attempting to restore hope in the city.

They are painting a mural in central Beirut depicting the city with two pigeons of peace and the word "hope" in the background.

The three graffiti artists go by their nicknames "Spaz", "Eps" and "Exist".

"The paintings we are drawing are a reflection of people's daily lives," says "Spaz". He wants it to interpret Beirut "not as it used to be, but an improved version".

The mural is painted on the steel facade of Le Gray Hotel which is close to the Lebanese parliament building and where protesters have recurrently clashed with the police.

"We see the walls as areas for expression. Amid the current situation, it is natural for people to express their feelings in various ways including graffiti," says "Spaz".

Lebanon has been witnessing nationwide protests since October against the ruling political class which they blame for an unprecedented economic crisis.

Graffiti artists are expressing their thoughts and experiences of their country by painting on various structures around Lebanon.

