Video: What solutions can artificial intelligence provide to businesses in the Middle East? - AB Live

Dubai ranked first globally in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) for AI and robotics, according to estimates by the Annual Investment Meeting 2019 (AIM).

The city attracted US$21 billion worth of FDI in high-end technology transfers from 2015-2018.

The UAE was one of the first countries to announce a national AI strategy in October 2017 with a vision to become a world leader in AI by 2031.

But what solutions can Artificial Intelligence provide to businesses?

Kareem Farid from KF Solutions and Massio Cannizzo from Gellify Middle East explain the use cases of AI for businesses to generate revenue and improve operations.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)