Thu 10 Sep 2020 10:50 AM

Video: Fintech helping women empowerment, Mastercard's Sridhar says

Rama Sridhar, executive vice president of digital partnerships and new payment flows for Asia Pacific at Mastercard Inc., explains why she thinks digital commerce is critical for the empowerment of women, and discusses her company's efforts to boost gender equality.

Sridhar says Mastercard is tapping Asia’s leap into the mobile era, helping central banks build their payments networks and enrolling tech players like Alipay and Grab Holdings Inc. to use its service on their platforms.

(Source: Bloomberg Markets and Finance YouTube channel)

