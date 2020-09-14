Video: Beirut residents say "no hope" left after recent port fire

Beirut residents spoke out about a fire that broke out Thursday in the now-devastated port area, saying that seeing the smoke made some feel "there is no hope."

It occurred less than a month after the deadly explosion that killed 190 people and injured thousands.

The fire broke out after officials say welding during repair work sparked the blaze, covering several districts of Beirut in a huge cloud of black, acrid smoke, causing panic in a city still on edge after the August explosion.

"We are left with nothing," Karim Massoud, a resident who lives near the port, said Friday.

Firefighters had extinguished the blaze by Friday morning and were cooling the site to prevent it from reigniting.

(Source: Global News YouTube channel)