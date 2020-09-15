Video: How Dubai's retirement visa may shape the future of the UAE's real estate market

For a sluggish real estate market attempting to recover from the blow of the coronavirus pandemic, the announcement of the retirement visa was perfectly timed for Dubai.

Experts and developers alike agree that the implications are big, with new sub-sectors being created in the property market focused on would-be buyers approaching retirement age.

Declan King, Manging Director & Group Head - Real Estate and Haider Tuaima, Head of Real Estate Research explain the impact of the new rule on the real estate market.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)