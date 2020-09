Tech companies are driving the influx of start-ups into Saudi Arabia, according to Muhammed Mekki, the co-founder of AstroLabs, which has been developing the digital ecosystem in the Middle East for the last seven years.

To date, AstroLabs has helped over 60 companies enter the Saudi market, with a combined value of over $5 billion.

Watch the full video to understand the evolution of KSA's startup scene.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)