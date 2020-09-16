Video: Why Ras Al Khaimah's tourism boss dares to be different

Raki Phillips, CEO of RAK Tourism Development Authority (TDA), told Arabian Business that while attracting tourists back to the emirate is of paramount importance following the decimation of the industry at the hands of coronavirus, future plans did not include such entertainment venues.

The authority’s Destination Strategy 2019-2021 aims to attract 1.5 million visitors to RAK by next year and three million by 2025.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)