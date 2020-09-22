We noticed you're blocking ads.

Tue 22 Sep 2020 01:33 PM

Back in Business: the big issues facing the air cargo industry

When is the airlift of Covid-19 vaccine going to start and how many planes will be required to carry these vaccines?

That's just one of the many big questions around air cargo, whose demand is fast recovering in the Middle East at a rate of 7%, that was answered in Arabian Business' Back in Business webinar series.

Joe Peskett, Group Editor of Transport and Supply Chain speaks to Tom Crabtree, regional director, marketing, air cargo, Boeing Commercial Airplanes and Leonard Rodrigues, head of revenue management and network planning, Etihad Cargo.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)

