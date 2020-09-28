We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 28 Sep 2020

The business of sports marketing: UAE Team Emirates Tour De France 2020

Arabian Business speaks to Ben Fager, regional director of CSM, a global marketing and branding agency that has overseen the PR and communications for UAE Team Emirates since 2017

As UAE Team Emirates celebrates its Tour de France victory, Arabian Business looks at the business of sponsoring the world’s leading sports events. A global industry, when it comes to placing its brands on the livery of the world’s elite teams, the UAE is punching above its weight.

Arabian Business speaks to Ben Fager , regional director of CSM, a global marketing and branding agency that has overseen the PR and communications for UAE Team Emirates since 2017

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)

