Mon 28 Sep 2020 03:39 PM

The evolution of female entrepreneurship in the UAE

Nadine Halabi, business development manager at Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) says more support and collaboration are needed among women themselves to push them up the career ladder

The decree stipulating equal pay for men and women, issued by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyanon just before the weekend shows what a long way businesswomen in the region have come – and how far they still have to go.

In an interview before the launch of SheLeads accelerator program, Nadine Halabi, business development manager at Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) says more support and collaboration are needed among women themselves to push them up the career ladder and into leadership positions.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)

