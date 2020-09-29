Video: Six top tips to prevent 'Zoom fatigue'

Working from home has resulted in many changes to what was once considered the 'normal routine'

For most, over the last six months or so, the ‘office’ has been an assembled place in the dining room, a desk in the spare bedroom or a spot at the kitchen table. Suits and ties have given way to shorts and T-shirts; and the commute to work has been replaced by the walk back and forth from the fridge.

However, with that has come many challenges, none moreso that the relatively new phenomena – Zoom fatigue – with online meetings dominating our everyday lives.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)