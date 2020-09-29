Video: While Abu Dhabi's mega events return, will the spectators return too?

Hopes remain that fans will be allowed to attend this year's Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December, an Abu Dhabi tourism official has told Arabian Business.

Saeed Al Saeed, marketing director at Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, admitted that allowing a restricted number of fans into the Yas Circuit is something that he has been “pushing”, particularly in light of the successful Fight Island and Return to Fight Island UFC events.

(Source: Arabain Business YouTube channel)