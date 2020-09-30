AB Live: Middle East's start-ups - Property Finder and Cafu

Property Finder and Cafu are two UAE-based tech start-ups that have grown to be very successful in the region because of their business models

After having announced to provide free fuel delivery this year, how exactly is Cafu generating revenue?

With direct competitors like Bayut and Dubizzle and apps like Urban providing a better value proposition for customers, how is Property Finder surviving the competition?

Ari Kesisoglu and Antonio Al Asmar discuss the state of the region's startup ecosystem, the main challenges they faced, and about their evolving funding and pricing structure on today's AB Live.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)