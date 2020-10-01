Video: Back in Business: UAE Real Estate

The real estate sector has already been battling sluggish market conditions long before Covid-19 arrived.

But the pandemic, in combination with the postponement of Expo 2020, have added further instability, characterised by projects delayed, demand in decline and both values and rental yields reflecting the unfavourable climate.

However, increasingly affordable property prices in Dubai are fuelling significant growth in sales activity as residential values drop towards those last seen after the global economic crisis a decade ago.

Should that be considered as a ray of hope for the real estate market or are property seller just very desperate to bring the prices down to as low as AED911 per square ft compared to AED1,400 psf in 2014?

Lewis Allsopp from Allsopp and Allsopp, Atif Rahman from Danube Properties and Taimur Khan from Knight Frank share insights with ABTV.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)