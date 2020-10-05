We noticed you're blocking ads.

Video: Arabtec - the projects that created a construction giant

Dubai based construction giant Arabtec voted on Wednesday to file for an insolvent liquidation following a net loss of $216m for the first six months of the year.

We take a look back on some of their milestone projects since the company was established in 1976.

In 2001, Arabtec constructed the award winning 21st Century Tower for Rostamani Real Estate and was also awarded its first villa contract by Emaar.

In 2004, with Samsung and Besix, they started construction on the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

Same year, Arabtec Holding PJSC became publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

In 2017, they received an AED 1.46bn contract from Wasl Asset Management for the construction of the Wasl Tower, along with a AED 353mn contract to build UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020.

Same year, they also completed the Louvre Museum Abu Dhabi.

Now, against a backdrop of "adverse market conditions", shareholders of the company made the decision to be placed into liquidation at their annual general meeting.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)

