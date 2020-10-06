Video: Starzplay's middle east growth and expansion plans

The CEO of Dubai-based online streaming platform Starzplay, Maaz Sheikh, has revealed plans to take the company public are still up to three years away.

Sheikh told Arabian Business that the business, which was only founded in 2015, has reported over 600,000 new subscribers since the start of the year, largely fuelled by lockdown measures introduced in March and April this year.

However, he admitted this will not accelerate plans for an IPO.

He said: “IPO is definitely our ambitious goal, but we’re also perhaps two-to-three years away from it. We need to double our business in the next two years to be able to be ready for an IPO.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)