Tue 6 Oct 2020 08:37 AM

Video: Top 5 tips to boost your mental well-being

As Covid-19 spreads, containment measures have been established as Real GDP for the region is now expected to drop by 4.7 percent in 2020.

Alongside the need to maintain stable income and job security, feeling mentally stable is a vital part of sustaining positive well-being.

uMore is a mental wellbeing platform that helps users track habits, identify challenges and share their progress with their safe circle.

To stay in control during these unprecedented times, the following 5 tips can help us deal with stress and boost our well-being.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)

