5 top tips for investing in the right art

1. Research: Do your research on how long and where the artist has been exhibiting.

2. Know the artist: Meet the artist to get a sense of their passion for their craft.

3. Go local: Seek local art that supports local culture and community.

4. Find the connection: Go for an artwork that speaks to you

5. Exclusivity: Select one-of-a-kind pieces or limited editions.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)