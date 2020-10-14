We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Galleries
  3. Videos
Wed 14 Oct 2020 09:32 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Equal pay in the UAE: how it may impact businesses and the economy

Nairouz Bader, CEO of Envision Partnership speaks about the global gender pay gap and how it has affected governments, economies and businesses.

"It will take 257 years to close the global economic gender gap at the current rate of progress", she quoted the World Economic Forum.

In addition, she also said, "there are studies done in the United States which show that if we have equal pay, the impact on the US economy will be an added 488 billion dollars annually".

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)

Watch Next

Video: Brexit in the time of Covid-19: Are UK businesses still expanding in the UAE?

Video: Who is Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

AB Live: Arab Youth Survey 2020