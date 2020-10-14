We noticed you're blocking ads.

Wed 14 Oct 2020 04:53 PM

Video: The lessons entrepreneurs can learn from athletes - Michael Bisping

Former UFC middleweight champion and UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping, has revealed how the key steps he took to become one of the world's best fighters can align with the business world to achieve success in the boardroom.

The Englishman, who is an analyst with US sports giants ESPN, battled hard for his hugely impressive record of 39 professional fights, 30 wins (18 by knockout and two by submission) and nine losses.

He talk to the Arabian Business about what businessmen can learn from athletes.

(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)

