Video: Gender equality needed for economic recovery

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Salma al Rashid, W20 Sherpa, weighs in on this topic and on the economic challenges facing Arab women.
(Source: Arabian Business YouTube channel)
By ITP
Women empowerment and gender equality are key to the global economic recovery from coronavirus crisis was the main message that came out of the opening ceremony of the Women 20 (W20) Summit, an official G20 engagement group, held virtually on October 21.
