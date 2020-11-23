By ITP

Font Size

- Aa +

Posted inVideos

Video: ‘Yellow Friday is the most exciting time for Noon,’ says Neha Choudhary

Neha Choudhary, Noon’s vice president – Onsite Operations and Strategy at Noon, says the e-commerce website will give SMEs access to amazing customers

By ITP

- Aa +

By ITP

Posted inVideos

Video: ‘Yellow Friday is the most exciting time for Noon,’ says Neha Choudhary

Neha Choudhary, Noon’s vice president – Onsite Operations and Strategy at Noon, says the e-commerce website will give SMEs access to amazing customers

By ITP

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)