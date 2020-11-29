Cashflow is King: financial planning for SME success – Arabian Business SME Forum

SMEs make up 99 percent of the UAE’s economy. They are the job creators, sector innovators, key service providers and growth generators for the country – and, as such, they are the bedrock of commercial activity.

These businesses have, of course, also been the most impacted by the coronavirus in 2020. So, hosted with the support of Dubai SME, the Arabian Business SME Forum brought together experts and stakeholders to plot a path to prosperity in the months ahead.

Panel One: Cashflow is king: financial planning for SME success

The players:

Marwan Hadi – Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking | Emirates NBD

Neelam Keswani – Managing Director | Glamazle.com

Scott Cairns – Managing Director | Creation Business

