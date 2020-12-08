By ITP

Posted inVideos

Video: Meet the Emirati filmmaker who turned obstacles into motivation

Nayla Al Khaja says gender discrimination increased her determination to succeed. The UAE’s first female film director and producer said she didn’t wait for anyone to pave the road for her and instead achieved success through her own hard work.

The gender discrimination she faced starting out in the film industry made her more determined to succeed in the typically male-dominated arena.

Al Khaja was speaking as luxury automotive Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE launched a new inspirational campaign featuring her along with two other determined and driven women from the Gulf region. The campaign, #DriveDefinesHer, marks the upcoming release of the new Panamera in the Middle East early next year. It shines a spotlight on the three women by showcasing their aspirational stories through video while encouraging other women in the Middle East to pursue careers in male-dominated professions.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)

