Back in Business: how the UAE is reforming the business landscape

Scott Cairns of Creation Business Consultants and Arash Darabnia, Director Consulting with CBRE of Middle East unpacks what it means.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)
By ITP
Does the UAE have the feelgood factor back? Recent reforms to both foreign investment laws and personal laws have the business community abuzz
Scott Cairns of Creation Business Consultants and Arash Darabnia, Director Consulting with CBRE of Middle East unpacks what it means.
(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)