Video: Facilitating the treatment of genetic diseases

The UAE has the necessary tools that can make the country a hub for medical innovation. From state-of-the-art infrastructure and business-friendly rules and regulations to world-class companies and highly skilled talent, specialists can interpret epidemiological data to provide diagnosis, patient support, research, and funding.

Tune in to the latest Restart webinar from Arabian Business in association with the Prestidge Group.

Panelists: H.E. Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson at UAE Genetic Diseases Association; Karim Smaira, Co-Founder and CEO at Genpharm; Marwan Abdulaziz, CEO at Dubai Science Park and Staff Writer, moderator and Editor in Chief of Arabian Business.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)