Video: Dubai is ‘ready and prepared’ for post-coronavirus, post-Ramadan tourism jump

“When you come out of the pandemic, most of the destinations will be promoting how they are open and back in business, but here we can say that we’ve been open and we are already ready,” said Atlantis Dubai MD Tim Kelly.

December and January were “exceptional” months for Dubai’s hospitality industry and while February started off well, the UK and some European travel restrictions that month put a damper on the number of international visitors to the city.

On March 1, Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark’s newest edition, Trident Tower was launched.

Trident Tower increased waterpark’s size by a third and added 28 new rides to the waterpark.

Aquaventure is located on the Palm Jumeriah and now includes 26 F&B outlets and 105 waterslides.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)