Video: the importance of manufacturing to Abu Dhabi’s non-oil GDP

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said that the emirate saw a total manufacturing investment of AED3.9 billion during 2020.

The sector’s contribution to Abu Dhabi’s overall GDP in 2020 amounted to 6.3% and 10.7% of non-oil GDP.

283 industrial licences were registered in Abu Dhabi in 2020 taking the total industrial licences to 1,694.

The total investment value for Abu Dhabi industrial facilities under construction and in production exceeds AED553 billion.

Chemical industries constitute the highest investment value, followed by energy and sustainability, construction and glass and equipment and machinery.

(Source: ArabianBusiness YouTube channel)